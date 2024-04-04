William Fleming junior RB Malachi Coleman commits to Syracuse University

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Big news as one of our Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz Player of the Week, from last season announced he has committed to a university and is taking his talents to New York.

William Fleming junior running back Malachi Coleman announced on his Facebook page Wednesday night he is heading to play football at Syracuse University, after his senior season.

Coleman also got offers from Old Dominion and Air Force. This past season he help lead the Colonels to the Region 5C title game. He was named to the Class 5 first-team all-state team this past season.

