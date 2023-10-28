William Eklund taking steps forward even as Sharks drop to 0-7-1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The San Jose Sharks were shut out 3-0 by the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, and somehow, that was an improvement over getting routed 6-0 by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

So while Friday's result might indeed be a step in the right direction, the Sharks still are a team that can’t score – 151:30 without a goal – and can’t win – they’re 0-7-1, one regulation loss from tying 1993-94’s franchise-worst 0-8-1 start.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves in the losing effort, while Nico Sturm and Mike Hoffman both hit posts.

On the bright side, 21-year-old William Eklund, like Tuesday in Florida, was arguably San Jose’s best player.

“He was buzzing," Kyle Burroughs said. "For him, he’s just getting better and better. We’re looking for him to take steps forward and become the dominant player he can be.”