William Contreras miles ahead of other National League catchers in first all-star voting update

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras checked in as the far-and-away leader among National League catchers in a batch of all-star voting updates released Monday.

Contreras has 746,461 votes, nearly 188,000 more than second-place J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies, who's likely to miss nearly a month after undergoing right knee surgery Wednesday and may not even be available for the All-Star Game July 16.

Brewers catcher William Contreras is solidly in first place in the initial batch of all-star voting.

As a matter of perspective, the difference of 187,837 alone would rank by itself in third place behind Realmuto and Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (557,970). William's brother, Willson Contreras, is next on the list with 149,315. The St. Louis Cardinals backstop also has been injured.

William Contreras, who was being evaluated for a concussion after recording the 27th out at the plate in the Brewers' 5-4 win over Cincinnati on Sunday, has an .834 OPS this year for Milwaukee, including a .367 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 48 RBIs.

More: The last time we saw a Brewers ending like Sunday was in 1997, and that game ended with umpire accusations

It doesn't mean Contreras is a surefire winner at catcher in the NL, however, given the voting format.

The leading vote-getter in each league during this "Phase 1" of the voting will receive an automatic spot in their team’s starting lineup, with Bryce Harper (1,110, 562) the leader for that prize in the NL. Aside from that one player in each league, the top two vote-getters at every position (with voting ending June 27), and the top six outfielders, will advance to "Phase 2" of the voting, which begins June 30, so Contreras would be paired against Realmuto in another round of voting if the results held. The Phase 1 votes won't carry over.

If an outfielder is a league's leading vote-getter, only the next four outfield finalists will move on to Phase 2 to determine who starts at the two remaining spots.

If the voting ended today in a more traditional format, Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich also would start for the National League; he's in second among outfielders with 821,037 votes, behind only Jurickson Profar of the San Diego Padres (900,541). Third on the list is another Padre, Fernando Tatis Jr. (798,609), with Teoscar Hernández of the Dodgers next at 761,934.

Contreras was an all-star in 2022 with the Atlanta Braves, and Yelich made the game in 2018 and 2019.

National League All Star balloting pic.twitter.com/0tkX0lAKJ8 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 17, 2024

Breakout Brewers rookie Joey Ortiz is also third at third base with 244,957, and though Philadelphia's Alec Bohm (1,012,174) is running away with that spot, Ortiz could still catch Manny Machado of the Padres (267,063) for the second spot in Phase 2.

Rhys Hoskins stands fourth among designated hitters, Willy Adames ranks fifth among shortstops, Brice Turang ranks sixth among second basemen and Jake Bauers ranks ninth among first basemen.

Starters for both leagues will be revealed on ESPN at 6 p.m. July 3. The complete rosters will be announced July 7 with an ESPN special at 4:30 p.m. The game will take place in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field.

Correction: The format of the all-star game voting has been clarified.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: William Contreras, Christian Yelich rank well in All-Star Game votes