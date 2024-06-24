William Contreras and Christian Yelich well on their way to reaching Phase 2 of MLB all-star voting

The June 24 round of MLB all-star game voting shows that two Milwaukee Brewers are comfortably in position to reach Phase 2 of the voting process, which will ultimately decide which players will start the 2024 All-Star Game on July 16 in Arlington, Texas.

Voting for Phase 1 continues until June 27, and the runoff-style Phase 2 will run from June 30 to July 3. The current format for all-star voting has been in place since 2019 (with a tweak in 2022).

The Brewers' William Contreras remains in front of all National League catchers with 1,473,348 votes, while injured Philadelphia Phillies backstop J.T. Realmuto sits in second at 1,081,907.

The top-two finishers at most positions advance to Phase 2, in which a new, separate round of voting determines the starter at each spot. It sounds somewhat doubtful that Realmuto would even be available by the all-star break.

Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers is a distant third in the catcher voting with 955,726 votes.

As of 2022, the only player given an automatic pass straight into the all-star game starting lineup is the NL player with the most overall votes. For now, that distinction belongs to Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (2,037,523).

Six outfielders will advance to Phase 2, with the top-three vote-getters earning starting spots. Brewers veteran Christian Yelich sits second (1,506,639), safely in the area of advancement. He trails only Jurickson Profar of the San Diego Padres (1,646,276) and is ahead of Teoscar Hernández of the Dodgers (1,413,877), Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres (1,390,737), Brandon Marsh of the Phillies (1,003,261) and Nick Castellanos of the Phillies (857,186).

Brewers rookie third baseman Joey Ortiz is within reach of a Phase 2 spot at his position but sits in third, with 486,267 votes. Philadelphia's Alec Bohm is running away with first (1,960,231), but he's still likely to wind up in a runoff with second place, which right now is Manny Machado of the Padres (545,259), just less than 59,000 votes ahead of Ortiz.

Brice Turang ranks fifth among second baseman but well out of the running for a top-two spot. Willy Adames ranks fourth at shortstop but likewise lags well behind Mookie Betts of the Dodgers and Trea Turner of the Phillies. Phys Hoskins is fourth at DH but considerably behind the top three.

In the "bet you didn't expect to see this" category, Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (165,427) ranks ahead of St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt (130,845) in eighth and ninth place at their position.

David Fry of the Cleveland Guardians, a former Brewers farmhand traded as the player to be named in the deal that sent reliever J.C. Mejía to Milwaukee, is third in the American League voting at DH and sits less than 10,000 votes behind Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees for second.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers' William Contreras, Christian Yelich strong in all-star voting