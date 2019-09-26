William Carson banned for six months following positive cocaine test

Jockey William Carson has been banned from riding for six months, but can reapply for his licence from early October - PA Archive

William Carson, grandson of the five-time champion Flat jockey Willie Carson, was banned from riding by a disciplinary panel for six months on Thursday for testing ­positive for cocaine.

However, because his licence was suspended by the British Horseracing Authority on an ­interim basis on April 4 while its investigation took place, his ban was backdated and he will be allowed to reapply for his licence on Oct 4.

Carson, 30, whose over 450 ­career winners include the 2008 Ayr Gold Cup on Regal Parade and a Group Three on Best Solution, had not ridden a winner this year when he returned a positive test at ­Lingfield on March 27.

The jockey, who has suffered from depression since 2015, spent some time away from racing last winter and again this summer, but for the past two months has been riding out for David Elsworth and is thinking about a comeback.

His solicitor, Rory MacNeice, said: “William has been treated by his GP for depression since May 2015 and battled it privately for some time. He entirely accepts the findings and the punishment. He telephoned Paul Struthers [chief executive of the Professional Jockeys’ Association (PJA)] on the day of the test saying he would fail.”

At the end of the hearing, Jenny Pitman, the former trainer and a member of the three-person panel, spoke to the jockey about drug use.

“She spoke sensitively, kindly and thoughtfully to William about drugs,” added MacNeice. “That is how William accepted the message and I would encourage panel members, when appropriate, to give the benefit of their life experience and knowledge. I applaud her for that.”

Carson is the second jockey to have tested positive for cocaine this year, while three others have ­returned from bans in the past 12 months. “We’re aware that a range of sports, including ourselves, are seeing an increase in positives for cocaine, as is wider society,” said a BHA spokesperson.

“We are working with riders through the PJA to understand why this is happening and how it may relate to prohibited drugs outside of racing. We’re looking at how we might support jockeys with better education and information.”

Ryan Moore riding Wichita win The Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse on September 26 Credit: Getty Images

At Newmarket on Thursday, Aidan O’Brien’s two-year-old Wichita ran out an impressive seven-length winner of the Tattersalls Stakes over seven furlongs, while popular stayer Withhold also returned to winning ways in the Jockey Club Rose Bowl.

On Saturday, Roger Varian could be the trainer to follow. He runs three ­fillies, headed by Daahyeh, winner of the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, but subsequently second in both the Duchess of Cambridge and Moyglare, in the Rockfell Stakes.

Although no pushover, it looks a good chance for her to get another win under her belt. He will also be glad to get the unbeaten UAE Jewel back on track after an absence of 146 days in the Joel Stakes.