William Byron wrecks during Charlotte road course test

Daniel McFadin
NBC Sports

CONCORD, N.C. — The second open Cup test on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course has been adventurous for some and dangerous for William Byron, who experienced an ugly wreck early Tuesday afternoon.

The Hendrick Motorsports rookie lost brake pressure and plowed into both tire barriers located in Turn 1, the left-hand turn that leads to the infield portion of the course.

Byron was able to exit his car.




What to Read Next