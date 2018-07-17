William Byron wrecks during Charlotte road course test

CONCORD, N.C. — The second open Cup test on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course has been adventurous for some and dangerous for William Byron, who experienced an ugly wreck early Tuesday afternoon.

The Hendrick Motorsports rookie lost brake pressure and plowed into both tire barriers located in Turn 1, the left-hand turn that leads to the infield portion of the course.

Byron was able to exit his car.





#NASCAR … Damage to William Byron’s after hitting tire barriers nose first in turn 1, trying to get on to infield part of course. Locked brakes and never made the turn. pic.twitter.com/eJG5snvcBJ — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) July 17, 2018





Never had a brake failure before. Not fun. — William Byron (@WilliamByron) July 17, 2018



