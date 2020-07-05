William Byron wins wild Stage 1 at Indianapolis

William Byron won an action-packed opening stage in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Byron, in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, survived a late restart with five laps to go to pull away and grab his second stage win of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Erik Jones came in second in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, and Austin Dillon, in the No. 3 Richard Childress Chevrolet, was third. Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five finishers.

The stage was marked by a multi-car pileup at the entrance to pit road during the break for a competition caution on Lap 15. Zach Price, the rear changer for the No. 12 Team Penske squad, was injured in the melee. Price, who was sitting on a stretcher, was alert and gave a thumbs-up sign to TV before being taken away in an ambulance.

Cars involved the incident included those of Ryan Preece, Justin Allgaier, Brennan Poole, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Corey LaJoie, Chris Buescher and Ryan Blaney. There was a red flag for 11 minutes, 17 seconds as crews worked to clean up the area.

Allgaier, Poole, Stenhouse and Truex were among those who exited the race early.