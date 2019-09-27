William Byron wins pole for Bank of America Roval 400

CONCORD, N.C. — William Byron won the pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Byron claimed his fifth pole of the year with a speed of 103.198 mph. He is tied with Kevin Harvick for the most poles this year. Byron won the pole for the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500 and the June Pocono race.

Byron will be joined on the front row by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate and fellow playoff driver Alex Bowman. Byron leads Bowman by two points for the final cutoff spot to advance or the second round.

“I knew I was a little weak under the brakes the first couple of runs in (qualifying) trim today,” Byron told NBCSN. “Tried to fix it, maybe fixed it a little too good. … Really takes every corner around this race track to get a pole. I knew we could qualify top five but I was really wanting the pole.”

Byron has started from the front row for all three road course races this year.

Hendrick Motorsports has swept the front row the sixth time in 2019, including the last two road courses.

The top five is completed by Joey Logano (playoffs), Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer (playoffs).

The top 10 is rounded out by Kevin Harvick (playoffs), Kyle Larson (playoffs), Martin Truex Jr. (playoffs), defending race winner Ryan Blaney (playoffs) and Paul Menard.

Chase Elliott spun in the frontstretch chicane as he was completing his first lap in the first round. He went on to qualify 19th.

Bowyer and Larson each qualified in the top seven despite wheel hopping entering the backstretch chicane during their initial qualifying runs in the second round. Bowyer’s result is his best on a road course since 2013. Larson’s is his worst in the last 12 road course races.

Denny Hamlin posted the 28th fastest lap, but he will have to start from the rear Sunday after going to a backup car following a wreck in practice.

Where the remaining playoff drivers qualified:

Brad Keselowski – 11th

Erik Jones – 15th

Aric Almirola – 16th

Kyle Busch – 17th

Chase Elliott – 19th

Kurt Busch – 23rd

Ryan Newman – 24th

Denny Hamlin – 28th

