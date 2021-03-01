William Byron took control in the final stage to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Byron becomes the third different driver to win in as many races so far this season, joining Michael McDowell (Daytona 500) and Christopher Bell (Daytona road course)

After winning the second stage in a one-lap shootout, Byron led 99 of the final stage’s 107 laps on his way to earning his second career Cup win.

Byron won by 2.777 seconds over Tyler Reddick, who also ran strong after the sun went down to finish runner-up.

Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick completed the top five.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chris Buescher

STAGE 2 WINNER: William Byron

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: McDowell recorded his third straight top 10 to open the season, finishing sixth … Kurt Busch recovered from a green-flag pit stop for a loose left-front wheel with 40 laps to go to finish eighth.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: In the day’s lone on-track incident, Aric Almirola‘s ill-fated attempt to move in front of Ryan Blaney ended with both cars tagging the Turn 4 wall on Lap 200. Blaney finished one lap down in 29th, while Almirola finished three laps down in 30th.

NOTABLE: McDowell and Harvick are the only drivers to score top 10 finishes in the season’s first three races.

NEXT: The Cup Series returns to action next Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Kurt Busch, a Las Vegas native, earned a playoff win in the most recent race there last September.

This story will be updated…

Read More About NASCAR

Miami Cup race results Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman among drivers going to rear at Miami Analysis: Miami sensitive to strategy, speed and style

William Byron wins Miami Cup race originally appeared on NBCSports.com