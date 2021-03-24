William Byron wins eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series opener on virtual Bristol dirt

William Byron has showed off his iRacing skills once again in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

The driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet won Wednesday night’s season-opening race on the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track. Byron finished 1.335 seconds ahead of runner-up Tyler Reddick in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Christopher Bell, known for his dirt-racing background, placed third in his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Chevrolet.

Garrett Smithley and James Davison were then fourth and fifth, respectively.

Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Timmy Hill, Ross Chastain and Joey Gase completed the top 10 in order.

It was a 70-lap race — the first ever on the dirt .533-mile oval, which will host the real-life NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX) in a points-paying event.

The three heat winners were James Davison (1), William Byron (2) and Ryan Preece (3). Seven drivers advanced out of each heat to create the 21-car field for the main event.

There was also a two-hour practice beforehand for drivers to get a feel of the track.

