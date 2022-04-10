William Byron wins Cup race at Martinsville Speedway

William Byron got a perfect restart in overtime to claim the win Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway.

Byron, who led a race-high 212 laps, earned his second NASCAR Cup Series win of 2022, marking the first multi-win season of his career and making him the first multi-time winner of the season.

The No. 24 Chevrolet went to Victory Lane at Martinsville for the first time since Jeff Gordon won his 93rd and final career win there in 2015.

In overtime, which was set up after Todd Gilliland contacted the Turn 4 wall with six laps to go, Byron lined up to the inside of Joey Logano. The duo ran nose to nose through Turn 1, but Byron rolled the center of the corner perfectly and pulled away for the victory.

Chase Elliott led the first 186 laps, sweeping each of the night’s two stages. The only cautions through the first 311 laps flew for those aforementioned stage breaks. That was until Denny Hamlin, who had a miserable night, stalled on the frontstretch at Lap 312 for the third caution of the night. Gilliland’s wall contact was the fourth and final caution period.

Completing the top five behind Byron were Logano, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain. Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola, Chase Briscoe and Elliott rounded out the top 10.

Stage 1 winner: Chase Elliott

Stage 2 winner: Chase Elliott

Next race: The series hits the dirt as NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17 (7 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

