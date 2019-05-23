William Byron wins Coca-Cola 600 pole

William Byron has two pole positions in 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

William Byron is starting first for the second time in 2019.

Byron posted the fastest qualifying lap in Thursday’s qualifying session for the Coca-Cola 600 and got the pole for Sunday night’s race. He’s joined on the front row by Aric Almirola, who is one of six Ford drivers in the top 10.

Kyle Busch is the only Toyota driver in the top 10. He’ll start third and he’s followed by Austin Dillon. Kevin Harvick rounds out the top five.

Byron started first for the Daytona 500 and led 44 laps before he was involved in a crash and finished 21st. The second-year driver is looking for the first Cup Series win of his career after moving through the Truck Series and Xfinity Series in two seasons before joining the Cup Series in 2018.

He’s made improvements with new crew chief Chad Knaus in 2019. After finishing 23rd in the points standings as a rookie, Byron is currently 19th in the standings and has two top-10 finishes in the first 12 races of the season.

The Coca-Cola 600, the longest race in NASCAR, goes green just after 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Starting lineup

1. William Byron

2. Aric Almirola

3. Kyle Busch

4. Austin Dillon

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Daniel Suarez

7. Joey Logano

8. Clint Bowyer

9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

10. Daniel Hemric

11. Kurt Busch

12. Chase Elliott

13. Alex Bowman

14. Martin Truex Jr.

15. Jimmie Johnson

16. Erik Jones

17. Paul Menard

18. Ryan Newman

19. Ryan Blaney

20. Denny Hamlin

21. Brad Keselowski

22. Chris Buescher

23. Michael McDowell

24. Ryan Preece

25. Kyle Larson

26. Matt Tifft

27. Matt DiBenedetto

28. Ty Dillon

29. Bubba Wallace

30. Corey LaJoie

31. David Ragan

32. Landon Cassill

33. Bayley Currey

34. Parker Kligerman

35. Ross Chastain

36. BJ McLeod

37. Reed Sorenson

38. Cody Ware

39. Quin Houff

40. Joey Gase

