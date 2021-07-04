William Byron wins the Busch Pole at Road America
Listen in as William Byron breaks down his pole winning lap at Road America as the driver of the No. 24 predicts a wild race ahead.
William Byron earned the Busch Pole for Sunday’s Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Byron topped the board with a lap of 132.049 seconds at 110.359 miles per hour in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Byron’s teammate, Kyle Larson, will start […]
William Byron has not fared well on road courses this season, but he will start Sunday's Cup race at Road America from pole position.
