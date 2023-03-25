William Byron wins Busch Light Pole Award at Circuit of The Americas

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports won the Busch Light Pole Award in the NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Byron turned a lap of 93.882 mph around the 3.41-mile road course, putting him on the pole for Sunday‘s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). This was his ninth pole in 186 Cup Series races.

Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing will join Byron on the front row after posting a speed of 93.783 mph in Saturday‘s session. Austin Cindric, Jordan Taylor and Daniel Suárez rounded out the top five qualifiers.

Alex Bowman, AJ Allmendinger, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch and Noah Gragson completed the top 10 spots.

Jones was the top driver in Group A to advance to the final round of qualifying, while Reddick led the way in Group B.

Sunday‘s race will be the sixth points-paying event of the season. Defending series champion Joey Logano is the leader in the points standings, and Ross Chastain is the defending winner of this race.

