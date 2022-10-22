William Byron snags Busch Light Pole at Homestead-Miami

William Byron won the Busch Light Pole in Saturday morning qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Byron — who won last year’s race at the 1.5-mile South Florida track — knocked Christopher Bell from the No. 1 starting spot with a fast final-round lap of 166.389 mph in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Bell will start second in Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM) after clocking a lap of 166.139 in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Chase Elliott was third-fastest in the No. 9 Hendrick Chevy, with John Hunter Nemechek — a Camping World Truck Series regular subbing for the suspended Bubba Wallace — taking fourth in the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota. Kyle Larson, another Hendrick racer, rounded out the top five in the No. 5 Chevy.

Nemechek was also fastest in the 36-car field in the practice session that preceded qualifying Saturday morning, edging out Elliott with a 167.188 mph lap. Ross Chastain topped the consecutive 10-lap practice chart but will start 20th in Sunday’s 400-miler — lowest among the eight remaining playoff-eligible drivers.

This story will be updated.