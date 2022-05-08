William Byron rips Joey Logano after on-track incident in closing laps

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron was 1.5 laps away from what would have been his series-high third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the year. A run-in with Joey Logano changed that quickly.

Logano tracked down the leader Byron on the backstretch of the penultimate lap Sunday at Darlington Raceway, then bumped Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet hard — sending him up the track and into the wall prior to the white flag.

“You’re not gonna put me in the wall and not get anything back,” Logano said in his post-race winner’s interview, indicating he felt he owed Byron some payback.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who limped to a 13th-place finish, didn’t see it that way.

“We were really close off of Turn 2 and I think it spooked him,” Byron said. ” … He’s just an idiot. He drove in there 10 mph too fast. With these Next Gen cars, he slammed me so hard he knocked the whole right side off the car. He‘s just a moron. He can’t win a race, so he does it that way.”

This story will be updated.