William Byron puts power down in Pocono qualifying, lands Busch Light Pole

William Byron wrapped up the Busch Light Pole Award in Saturday’s qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway.

Byron topped the chart with a final-round lap of 170.629 mph on the 2.5-mile triangular track. That effort places his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the top starting spot for Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM).

RELATED: Qualifying results | Weekend schedule

Byron’s third pole position of the season was the 11th pole of his Cup Series career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of series points leader Martin Truex Jr. will share the front row for Sunday’s 400-miler after notching the second-fastest qualifying lap at 170.235 mph. Kyle Larson qualified third with Kevin Harvick fourth and Christopher Bell finishing out the top five starters.

Tyler Reddick was fastest in the second group of qualifiers and 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace led the opening group in the earlier round. Both advanced to the final round of time trials, but Reddick came in seventh and Wallace scraped the outside retaining wall in his attempt and did not post a speed. He was credited with the 10th starting spot.

Chase Elliott and Todd Gilliland each spun during their opening-round qualifying laps, with both drivers losing control through Turn 2. Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet escaped without any barrier contact, but Gilliland grazed the outside retaining wall with the left-rear corner of his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford.

Reddick sets pace in Pocono practice

Tyler Reddick was fastest in NASCAR Cup Series practice at Pocono Raceway, rolling to the top of the leaderboard in Saturday afternoon’s preliminary session.

Advertisement

Reddick’s No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota posted a best lap of 168.596 mph in the second of two 20-minute sessions, which divided the 36-car field into two groups.

MORE: At-track photos: Pocono

Kyle Busch registered the second-fastest lap at 168.483 mph in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. William Byron was third, followed by Kyle Larson and points leader Martin Truex Jr. in the top five of the practice leaderboard. Denny Hamlin, a six-time Pocono winner, was fastest in Group A and seventh-fast overall.

Chris Buescher caused the only stoppage of the combined practice runs when his No. 17 RFK Racing Ford spun through Turn 1 early in Group B action. He ended up with the sixth-fastest speed overall.

This story will be updated.