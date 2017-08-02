William Byron paying tribute to Rick Hendrick’s son with Darlington paint scheme

William Byron‘s paint scheme for the Sept. 2 Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway will be a tribute to Ricky Hendrick, the late son of Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick.

The scheme, revealed at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, is based on the one Ricky Hendrick had on his No. 17 truck when he won his only Camping World Truck Series race on July 7, 2001 at Kansas Speedway.

Ricky Hendrick was one of 10 people killed in Oct. 24, 2004 when a Hendrick plane crashed on its way to Martinsville Speedway. He was 24. The crash also claimed the lives of Rick Hendrick’s brother, John, who was president of HMS and John’s twin daughters, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick.

Byron is currently second in the Xfinity Series points after earning three wins in his No. 9 Chevrolet, including victories at Daytona and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Byron will be sponsored by Liberty University at Darlington. At the presentation the university announced the founding of a Ricky Hendrick scholarship fund.

The unveil…a tribute to Ricky Hendrick. pic.twitter.com/5h5YLBcDWI — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) August 2, 2017





