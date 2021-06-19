William Byron, Kyle Larson lead way in Cup practice at Nashville

LEBANON, Tenn. – Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson each posted the fastest lap in Saturday’s Cup practice at Nashville Superspeedway.

Both went 161.082 mph in the only Cup practice before Sunday’s qualifying and race on NBCSN.

The top seven drivers were all in Chevrolets and get engines from the Hendrick Motorsports/Richard Childress Racing operation.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott was third on the speed chart with a top lap of 161.022 mph. He was followed by JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (159.600 mph) and RCR’s Tyler Reddick (159.568). Next was Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kurt Busch (159.425) and Ross Chastain (159.414).

The first non-Chevrolet was Denny Hamlin. He was eighth on the speed chart with a top lap of 159.403 mph.

Larson led the way with the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 157.488 mph. He was followed by Chastain (156.892 mph) and Kevin Harvick (156.623).

