William Byron inks three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports

William Byron will remain at Hendrick Motorsports for another three years, the team announced. The 24-year-old will pilot the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Byron and Hendrick Motorsports came to an agreement and finalized the contract extension Monday. The news was made official Thursday. Byron and the organization’s current deal was set to expire at the end of the 2022 schedule.

“I‘m so thankful to continue racing for Mr. Hendrick, Jeff (Gordon, vice chairman) and Hendrick Motorsports,” Byron said. “Since I joined the organization, they‘ve supported my growth process every step of the way, including my path to the Cup Series. With the great people around me, I‘m excited to continue pursuing race wins and playoff success. Together we‘ve built a No. 24 team that I know will contend for championships.”

Through 11 races this year, Byron is one of only two multi-time winners in the NASCAR Cup Series. He and Ross Chastain (driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet) have two victories apiece. Byron was the first to break through twice, though, winning at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20 and then again at Martinsville Speedway three weeks later on April 9.

Overall, Byron has the two wins, four top fives and four top 10s. He‘s averaging a 15.2 finish. And he is ranked third in the current standings, 65 points off leader and teammate Chase Elliott.

All four Hendrick Motorsports drivers have qualified for the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs by virtue of a win. In addition to Byron and Elliott (No. 9), Alex Bowman (No. 48) and Kyle Larson (No. 5) complete the in-house roster. Byron is the youngest by 2 years (Elliott is 26; Bowman and Larson are both 29).

“William is a tremendous driver and a truly exceptional young man,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “As impressed as I am by his innate ability inside a race car, I admire his character and maturity even more. William is on an amazing trajectory, and I believe he‘s only just begun to scratch the surface of his potential. We are fortunate to have him in our stable.”

In the midst of his fifth full-time season at NASCAR‘s top level, Byron has only ever raced for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series. He notched his first top-10 finish (four total) in his 2018 rookie season, scored his first top five (five total) during his sophomore 2019 campaign and captured his first checkered flag in 2020 at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 29. Since that breakthrough victory, Byron has added an additional three wins. Last year, he won at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Feb. 28.

Byron‘s best season finish to date — 10th — came in 2021. He was eliminated from title contention in the Round of 12.

Up next for Byron is Darlington Raceway (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1). His throwback paint scheme for the annual event can be seen here.

“I‘m really looking forward to the rest of the season,” Byron said, “and my years to come with Hendrick Motorsports.”