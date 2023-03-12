William Byron goes back-to-back in NASCAR Overtime
On the final restart in NASCAR Overtime, William Byron made the pass to take the lead and win the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
AVONDALE, Ariz.—Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick hate late-race cautions. William Byron loves them. After a two-tire call under the fourth caution flag in Sunday‘s United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway, Byron surged past Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson in overtime to win his second straight NASCAR Cup Series race. RELATED: Race results | […]
A late two-tire pit stop provided the turning point as William Byron won Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.
Everything you need to know from Phoenix Raceway.
Once again, a late-race restart defined a NASCAR Cup race’s finish. Here’s what drivers said about Sunday’s thrilling end.
The Action Network specializes in providing sports betting insights/analytics and is a content partner with NASCAR. Check out more NASCAR betting analysis here. The new low-downforce aerodynamic package is front and center for today’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. With the new package drivers are talking about how the cars are slipping and […]
D’Angelo Russell had 28 points and nine assists in his dynamic return from a six-game injury absence, and Dennis Schröder added 23 points and seven assists in the surging Los Angeles Lakers' 122-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Austin Reaves scored 18 points while Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt added 16 apiece as the Lakers won for the seventh time in nine games even with little contribution this time from Anthony Davis. The superstar big man had only eight points and nine rebounds while struggling against Toronto’s defense, but Russell and the Lakers' reserves took charge before Davis sealed the win on his only field goal of the second half with 46 seconds to play.
NHRA legend John Force is entering his 47th season of drag racing, but the 16-time champion still has some unfinished business in helping the sport.
While Scottie Scheffler took home the top prize, there were a handful of players who earned more than $1 million this week.
Heres how the womens edition of 2023 March Madness is arranged following Selection Sundays bracket reveal.
The women's NCAA tournament bracket is here.
The 68-team NCAA women's basketball tournament is set. Get your printable bracket here and make your March Madness picks now.
Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run of the World Baseball Classic in Sunday's win over Australia, then warned quarter-final opponents Italy that his unbeaten team "can score runs from anywhere".Ohtani said that hitting a home run at the tournament had been "a dream since childhood" and warned that he is not the only threat in a Japan team packed with talent.
Alabama and South Carolina scored the No. 1 overall seeds in the men's and women's tournaments.
The 2023 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament bracket has been revealed. Here's the full bracket and schedule for the 68-team tournament.
As news of the Rams-Dolphins trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Jalen Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West.
A deal between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers is "essentially done." Both sides are now waiting for Rodgers to turn his key and approve the deal.
Derek Carr said he received a phone call from Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.
Rory McIlroy yearns “to get back to purely being a golfer again”, with Paul McGinley claiming that his fellow Irishman’s missed cut here at the Players Championship was due to “all the bullets” he has been obliged to take on behalf on the PGA Tour.