William Byron gets 4th pole of 2019 at Darlington
Yes, William Byron has started first a lot in 2019.
Byron got his fourth pole of the season on Saturday at Darlington and will start first for Sunday night’s Southern 500. Byron has also started first for the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600 along with the first race of the season at Pocono. His four pole positions are the most of anyone in the Cup Series.
Defending Darlington winner Brad Keselowski will start second while Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch and Daniel Suarez fill out the top five. Jimmie Johnson, currently outside of the playoffs along with Suarez, will start sixth. Johnson has two regular-season races to make the playoffs or otherwise he’ll miss being a postseason participant for the first time in his NASCAR career.
Starting lineup
1. William Byron
2. Brad Keselowski
3. Kyle Larson
4. Kurt Busch
5. Daniel Suarez
6. Jimmie Johnson
7. Joey Logano
8. Chase Elliott
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Ryan Blaney
11. Kevin Harvick
12. Chris Buescher
13. Clint Bowyer
14. Austin Dillon
15. Erik Jones
16. Alex Bowman
17. Paul Menard
18. Daniel Hemric
19. Matt DiBenedetto
20. Ryan Preece
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22. Martin Truex Jr.
23. Michael McDowell
24. Ryan Newman
25. Landon Cassill
26. David Ragan
27. Corey LaJoie
28. Bubba Wallace
29. Ty Dillon
30. Aric Almirola
31. Ross Chastain
32. Matt Tifft
33. Kyle Busch
34. Reed Sorenson
35. JJ Yeley
36. BJ McLeod
37. Joe Nemechek
38. Garrett Smithley
39. Joey Gase
