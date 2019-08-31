William Byron gets 4th pole of 2019 at Darlington

William Byron also started first for the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Yes, William Byron has started first a lot in 2019.

Byron got his fourth pole of the season on Saturday at Darlington and will start first for Sunday night’s Southern 500. Byron has also started first for the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600 along with the first race of the season at Pocono. His four pole positions are the most of anyone in the Cup Series.

Defending Darlington winner Brad Keselowski will start second while Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch and Daniel Suarez fill out the top five. Jimmie Johnson, currently outside of the playoffs along with Suarez, will start sixth. Johnson has two regular-season races to make the playoffs or otherwise he’ll miss being a postseason participant for the first time in his NASCAR career.

Starting lineup

1. William Byron

2. Brad Keselowski

3. Kyle Larson

4. Kurt Busch

5. Daniel Suarez

6. Jimmie Johnson

7. Joey Logano

8. Chase Elliott

9. Denny Hamlin

10. Ryan Blaney

11. Kevin Harvick

12. Chris Buescher

13. Clint Bowyer

14. Austin Dillon

15. Erik Jones

16. Alex Bowman

17. Paul Menard

18. Daniel Hemric

19. Matt DiBenedetto

20. Ryan Preece

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22. Martin Truex Jr.

23. Michael McDowell

24. Ryan Newman

25. Landon Cassill

26. David Ragan

27. Corey LaJoie

28. Bubba Wallace

29. Ty Dillon

30. Aric Almirola

31. Ross Chastain

32. Matt Tifft

33. Kyle Busch

34. Reed Sorenson

35. JJ Yeley

36. BJ McLeod

37. Joe Nemechek

38. Garrett Smithley

39. Joey Gase

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

