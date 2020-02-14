William Byron fastest in Friday’s Cup Series practice session at Daytona

William Byron topped the Cup Series’ lone practice session Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

Byron, who won his Daytona 500 qualifying race Thursday night, posted a speed of 204.587 mph.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The top five was completed by Ryan Preece, Chase Elliott, Ty Dillon and Tyler Reddick.

The fastest non-Chevy driver was Denny Hamlin in eighth.

Elliott recorded the most laps with 26.

The series’ three manufacturers all stayed in their own groups for much of the session, with the small field of Toyotas sitting out for the last third of it.

Only 32 of 40 cars made a lap in the session. Kevin Harvick did not practice as his No. 4 team used the day to repair minor damage Harvick’s car sustained on the last lap of his qualifying race Thursday night.

Final practice for the Daytona 500 is scheduled for 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Click here for the practice report.