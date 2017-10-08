William Byron enters Round of 8 as Xfinity points leader

CONCORD, North Carolina — William Byron is the points leader heading into the Round of 8 after the completion of the opening round Saturday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The race cut the playoff field from 12 to eight drivers. Byron leads with 3,026 points after the reset. He has a three-point lead on JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier and a six-point lead on teammate Elliott Sadler.

First through eighth is separated by 22 points.

Click here for points report