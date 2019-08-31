William Byron earns pole for the Southern 500 at Darlington

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Byron, who drives the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, won the pole for Sunday night’s Southern 500, driving a car featuring the livery of the fictional race car driver Trickle from the movie, “Days of Thunder.”

In the movie, Trickle – whose character was based loosely on the late racer Tim Richmond – won his first NASCAR Cup series race at Darlington.

Byron, 21, is also looking for his first career win and his average lap speed of 172.487 mph withstood numerous challenges before he secured his fourth pole of the 2019 season.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

“It’s awesome to get this City Chevrolet No. 24 on the pole and just see what we can do for 500 miles,” said Byron, who has become just the third driver in NASCAR history to win the pole for the Daytona 500, Coke 600 and Southern 500 in the same season.

“It seems we put effort into some of these qualifying efforts knowing how important track position is and we can have that No. 1 pit stall all day long and all night long, it’s going to be a big deal.

“We’ll see what happens. It’s a really long race. I just got to run all 500 miles. We’re in a good spot in points so I think we can be aggressive.”

Asked how his car was in race trim in Friday’s practice, Byron said: “I thought we were solid. You’re always looking for more rear grip, more turn. It’s typical of short track or slick race track things. I thought our rear grip was better toward the end of practice. 

“Off of (Turn) 4 wasn’t quite as good as we wanted it to be but we made some good adjustments overnight and leaned on our teammates, too, and I think we’re in a decent spot for tomorrow. It’s all about patience and trying to get to the last 100 laps with a good shot at it and a clean right-side, too.”

Brad Keselowski ended up second (172.088 mph) and Kyle Larson was third (171.842 mph). Kurt Busch and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 starters are Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.

Kyle Busch never got up to full speed during his qualifying run and said over his team radio that he may be “blowing up.” “I don’t know if it’s the motor or the transmission,” Busch said. 

After returning to the garage, Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing team was able to re-fire his engine without a problem but continued to look for the cause of the problem.

Busch ended up posting the 33rd-fastest speed. 

Matt DiBenedetto’s No. 95 Toyota failed pre-qualifying inspection twice on Saturday, which resulted in the ejection of the team’s car chief for the remainder of the weekend and a loss of 15 minutes of practice next weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

1

28.510

 

 

172.487

2

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

1

28.576

0.066

0.066

172.088

3

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

1

28.617

0.107

0.041

171.842

4

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

1

28.630

0.120

0.013

171.764

5

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

1

28.704

0.194

0.074

171.321

6

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

1

28.724

0.214

0.020

171.202

7

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

1

28.756

0.246

0.032

171.011

8

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

1

28.766

0.256

0.010

170.952

9

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

1

28.787

0.277

0.021

170.827

10

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

1

28.801

0.291

0.014

170.744

11

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

1

28.812

0.302

0.011

170.679

12

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

1

28.829

0.319

0.017

170.578

13

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

1

28.831

0.321

0.002

170.566

14

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

1

28.841

0.331

0.010

170.507

15

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

1

28.848

0.338

0.007

170.466

16

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

1

28.855

0.345

0.007

170.425

17

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

1

28.872

0.362

0.017

170.324

18

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

1

28.892

0.382

0.020

170.206

19

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

1

28.905

0.395

0.013

170.130

20

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

1

28.910

0.40

0.005

170.100

21

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

1

28.931

0.421

0.021

169.977

22

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

1

28.956

0.446

0.025

169.830

23

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

1

29.017

0.507

0.061

169.473

24

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

1

29.019

0.509

0.002

169.461

25

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

1

29.087

0.577

0.068

169.065

26

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

1

29.097

0.587

0.010

169.007

27

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

1

29.103

0.593

0.006

168.972

28

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

1

29.163

0.653

0.060

168.625

29

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

1

29.173

0.663

0.010

168.567

30

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

1

29.229

0.719

0.056

168.244

31

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

1

29.239

0.729

0.010

168.186

32

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

1

29.272

0.762

0.033

167.997

33

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

1

29.385

0.875

0.113

167.351

34

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

1

29.764

1.254

0.379

165.220

35

52

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Ford

1

29.796

1.286

0.032

165.042

36

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Ford

1

30.070

1.560

0.274

163.538

37

27

United States
United States

 Joe Nemechek 

 

Chevrolet

1

30.260

1.750

0.190

162.512

38

54

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Chevrolet

1

30.568

2.058

0.308

160.874

39

66

United States
United States

 Joey Gase 

 

Toyota

1

30.888

2.378

0.320

159.207

What to Read Next