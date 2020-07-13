William Byron drives No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro to 11th-place finish at Kentucky Speedway

William Byron finished 11th in the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on Sunday.

Byron’s result added 26 points to his season total.

Byron started in 21st position and led four laps in the race. The third-year driver has picked up five top-five and 22 top-10 finishes in his career.

Sunday’s race was Byron’s second career start at Kentucky Speedway. He’s completed both of those races, but has not earned a top-10 finish at the track.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native began the race six spots behind his career mark of 15.3, but finished seven places ahead of his career average of 18.2.

Byron took on a field of 38 drivers on the way to his 11th-place finish. The race endured eight cautions and 42 caution laps. There were 13 lead changes.

Cole Custer secured the victory in the race, and Martin Truex Jr finished second. Matt DiBenedetto placed third, Kevin Harvick took fourth, and Kurt Busch rounded out the top five.

After Aric Almirola won the first stage, Brad Keselowski drove the No. 2 car to victory in Stage 2.

