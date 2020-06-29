William Byron drives No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro to seventh-place finish at Pocono Raceway

William Byron finished seventh in the Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

The top 10 finish for Byron, his fifth of the year, added 30 points to his season total.

Byron started and finished in the seventh position. The third-year driver has collected five top-five and 21 top-10 finishes in his career.

In his career at Pocono Raceway, Byron has compiled one top-five finish and his seventh-place result marks the third top 10.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting eight spots higher than his career mark of 15.1 and completing the race 11 places ahead of his 18.3 career average finish.

Byron competed with a field of 40 drivers on the way to his seventh-place finish. The race endured eight cautions and 32 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 12 lead changes.

Denny Hamlin earned the checkered flag in the race, and Kevin Harvick followed in second. Erik Jones crossed the finish line third, Chase Elliott took fourth, and Aric Almirola grabbed the No. 5 spot.

After Kurt Busch won the first stage, Brad Keselowski drove the No. 2 car to the win in Stage 2.

William Byron Driver Page | Get Byron Gear | Race Center