William Byron drives No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro to fifth-place finish at Kansas Speedway

William Byron finished fifth in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, adding 39 points to his season total.

Byron now sits at No. 10 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings with 2181 points. He will not advance to the Round of 8 in the Playoffs.

Denny Hamlin brought home the win in the race, with Chase Elliott finishing second, and Kyle Busch placing third.

Hamlin has advanced to the next round of the Cup Series playoffs.

Joey Logano came away victorious in Stage 1, and Hamlin finished out front in Stage 2.

Byron qualified in 25th position at 175.655 mph. He led once for a total of one lap, but relinquished the lead for good after Lap 49. Byron still is looking for career win No. 1, but boasts four top-five finishes and 16 finishes in the top 10.

There were 40 cars in the field, and the race endured seven cautions and 32 caution laps. There were 15 lead changes.

Toyota added 40 points to its season totals with Hamlin’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1167 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1127. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1093 points on the season.

