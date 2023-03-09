Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is scheduled to compete in three Craftsman Truck Series races this season for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

KBM announced Thursday that Byron will drive the team’s No. 51 Chevrolet April 8 at Bristol Motor Speedway, May 12 at Darlington Raceway and May 20 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Byron has not competed in the Truck Series at any of those tracks.

Byron, winner of last Sunday’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas, raced for KBM in 2016 and won seven Truck races, earning Rookie of the Year honors.

HendrickCars.com will be the primary sponsor for Byron’s races.

“I am so excited to return to racing with KBM,” Byron said in a statement released by the team. “I’m looking forward to getting back in their trucks and hopefully having some fun for these three races. These are three cool race tracks we’ve paired up for, and I’m interested in running at them since I haven’t raced there in a truck before.”

Read more about NASCAR

Dr. Diandra: Dissecting Cup’s new short track package NASCAR weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway Wood Brothers: The long journey toward win 100

William Byron to drive three Truck races for Kyle Busch Motorsports originally appeared on NBCSports.com