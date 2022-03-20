William Byron after Atlanta win: ‘Fans saw one heck of a race’
William Byron claims his first win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's race at a revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway.
William Byron had a freight train in his rearview mirror. While Byron cruised to the checkered flag for the third victory of his NASCAR Cup career, one last crash unfolded behind him Sunday in an appropriate finish to a chaotic, thrilling race at remodeled Atlanta Motor Speedway. “Pretty wild,” the 24-year-old Byron said.
The new-look Atlanta Motor Speedway provided action-packed racing as William Byron held off the field to claim the checkered flag.
Tyler Reddick set off a multi-car wreck in Stage 2 on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway when the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet spun sideways in Turn 4 after a tire went down. Kurt Busch, in the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, and Joey Logano, in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, ran into […]
Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion finishes career-best sixth to move into top-10 in IndyCar points standings.
William Byron avoided calamity late and beat Christopher Bell to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
HAMPTON, Ga. — It was superspeedway racing with all the trimmings. “New” Atlanta Motor Speedway produced a fifth different 2022 winner — William Byron, who managed to keep an angry pack of drafting cars behind him for the final 10 laps of Sunday‘s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. In a race that produced 46 lead […]
Corey Heim credits John Hunter Nemechek for helping him gain the lead in a crucial final lap move at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, but it is a much different track than a year ago.