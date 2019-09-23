William Byron answers questions during NASCAR Reddit AMA

During a visit to NASCAR headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs driver William Byron spent some time on NASCAR Reddit for an AMA session.

Byron currently sits 12th in the postseason points standings heading into Sunday’s Round of 16 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), just two points ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman on the cutline.

But before he hits the track to keep his championship hopes alive, the No. 24 driver answered a variety of questions. From taco toppings to his thoughts on crew chief Chad Knaus, here are a few of our favorites.

What does Byron’s perfect taco look like?

Byron Ama 5

Speaking of food … what does Byron like to eat before and after a grueling race?

Byron Ama 2

Starstruck by team owner Rick Hendrick?

Byron Ama 3

Thoughts on working with seven-time championship crew chief Chad Knaus?

Byron Ama 4

And finally … 🤢?