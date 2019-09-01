William Byron among those who could clinch playoff spot at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Southern 500 pole-sitter William Byron could clinch his first Cup playoff spot Sunday night at Darlington Raceway.
The 16-driver playoff field will be set after the Sept. 8 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Already qualified via a win are Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.
That leaves seven spots left.
If there is a repeat winner tonight, any driver at least 56 points ahead of the seventh-highest ranked winless driver secures a playoff spot.
If there is a new winner, any driver must be at least 56 points ahead of the sixth-highest ranked winless driver secures a playoff spot.
Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Byron, Aric Almirola and Erik Jones all could clinch a playoff spot depending on tonight’s results.
The Southern 500 airs at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.