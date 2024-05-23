William Byrd’s Israel Hairston signed with Virginia Tech

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — It was a big Wednesday for a very special student athlete from our area who was also one of our Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz players of the week from the last two seasons. William Byrd quarterback Israel Hairston put pen to paper Wednesday morning and signed with Virginia Tech as a preferred walk on and an engineering major. Hairston has a long list of accolades to his name. He was most recently named the VHSL Class 3 male scholar athlete of the year. This season he helped lead the Terriers to their first ever state semifinals game and regional title. Hairston is ready to leave his mark on the next level with head coach Brent Pry and the Hokies.

