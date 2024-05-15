William Byrd’s Israel Hairston named VHSL AAA Male Scholar Athlete of the Year

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — Big news for one of our local star high school athletes as William Byrd High School senior Israel Hairston earned the VHSL AAA male scholar athlete of the year. This past football season Hairston won one of our weekly Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz awards in leading the Terriers to their first ever regional title and a spot in the Class 3 state semifinals. Hairston also excels in the classroom as well as in the sports of basketball, baseball and track and field.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.