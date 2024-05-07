William Blaylock leaves Estacado to become head football coach at Cy Ranch

After two seasons at the helm, William Blaylock is moving on from Estacado.

The Matadors' head football coach accepted the same position at Cypress Ranch, a Class 6A school in the Houston area. Texas Football's Matt Stepp first reported the move.

Blaylock, who played offensive line at Baylor, went 17-8 at Estacado. It was his first position as head coach following a stint as Fort Bend Hightower offensive coordinator. He also has previous experience at Arlington Seguin and his alma mater, Tyler John Tyler.

Estacado's head football coach William Blaylock speaks to his team after defeating Canyon in a Class 4A Division I area-round high school football game, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium in Canyon.

The Matadors went 10-3 in the fall and reached the third round of the playoffs. It was Estacado's deepest run since 2019.

The next hire will be Estacado's third football coach since 2021. Joe Cluley, now head coach at Mount Pleasant, preceded Blaylock. Cluley led the Matadors for four seasons.

It is the second head-coaching change of the offseason for Lubbock ISD. Former Coronado coach D.J. Mann took a position as assistant director of player personnel at the University of Mississippi. LISD promoted Mustangs defensive coordinator Andrew Roy to head coach.

Blaylock did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

