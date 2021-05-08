Willard strikers beat Joplin 4-2

May 8—WILLARD, Mo. — Jada Holloman tallied four goals as Willard upended Joplin 4-2 Thursday night in a Central Ozark Conference soccer match.

Holloman's goals all came in the first half — two in the first 10 minutes and two in the last 10 minutes. The Tigers had a 12-10 advantage in shots on goal.

Joplin's goals came in the second half when Emily Delman scored on a free kick in the 52nd minute and Paisley Parker converted a penalty kick in the 67th minute.

Eagles' goalkeeper Sarafina Auberry and Willard's Rylie Salyers each made eight saves.