Willard strikers beat Joplin 4-2
May 8—WILLARD, Mo. — Jada Holloman tallied four goals as Willard upended Joplin 4-2 Thursday night in a Central Ozark Conference soccer match.
Holloman's goals all came in the first half — two in the first 10 minutes and two in the last 10 minutes. The Tigers had a 12-10 advantage in shots on goal.
Joplin's goals came in the second half when Emily Delman scored on a free kick in the 52nd minute and Paisley Parker converted a penalty kick in the 67th minute.
Eagles' goalkeeper Sarafina Auberry and Willard's Rylie Salyers each made eight saves.