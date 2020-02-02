Willard guides No. 24 Missouri St past Illinois St 87-74

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Alexa Willard scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures and No. 24 Missouri State breezed to an 87-74 victory over Illinois State on Sunday.

Willard made 7 of 11 shots from the floor for the Bears (17-3, 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Brice Calip totaled 15 points and eight assists, while Mya Bhinhar scored 14 off the bench on 5-of-10 shooting. Sydney Wilson added 13 points and five rebounds and Abby Hipp notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards.

Lexi Wallen topped the Redbirds (13-6, 5-3) with 25 points. Mary Crompton scored 18 on 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. Juliunn Remond pitched in with 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Tete Maggett contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Missouri State shot 54% from the floor, hit 8 of 17 from 3-point range (47%) and made all 15 of its free-throw attempts. The Bears have scored 68 points or better in 19 of 20 games this season. Missouri State earned its fourth straight victory and leads the MVC by a game over Bradley and Drake.

Illinois State shot 42% overall and 40% from distance (11 of 27). The Redbirds were 7 of 8 at the foul line.

---

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25