Who will win the weekend in NFL's Week 16: High stakes in Chiefs-Seahawks and Ravens-Chargers

Yahoo Sports NFL senior writers Terez Paylor, Kimberley A. Martin and Charles Robinson select games this week that will leave us buzzing heading into Monday.

Robinson’s pick

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

This one might as well be billed as a playoff game. The No. 1 seed is on the line for the Chiefs and the Seahawks are looking to solidify a wild card.

On paper, the Chiefs would seem to be heavy favorites, but injuries and the departure of Kareem Hunt have led to a wobbly few weeks. It’s no secret that Seattle is one of the toughest places to win in the NFL in December.

If the Chiefs can pull this one out, it will as difficult a road win as any on their schedule, which bodes well for the postseason confidence. Conversely, if Seattle can pull it together and knock off Kansas City, the Seahawks will stake their claim as the NFC wild-card team nobody wants to host.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can’t slip up in Seattle if the Chargers keep pace on Saturday. (AP)

Paylor’s pick

Chiefs at Seahawks

Talk about stakes! This one, on “Sunday Night Football” no less, matters.

With a win, the Chiefs will improve to 12-3 and essentially clinch the top seed in the AFC (there’s no way they lose next week at home to Oakland) and home-field advantage, which is crucial considering their defense is shaky and their offense is a tick less explosive without Kareem Hunt. If Seattle wins, they’ll improve to 9-6 and further stake their claim to the fifth seed, which could make the difference between facing a beatable Dallas team on the road in the first round or a tough Chicago team on the road (the dead of winter, no less).

Given the stakes, you expect both teams to bring their top play-calling offensively. And when combined with the location – Seattle is one of the league’s toughest places to play, especially at night – it should add up to a dynamite game that’s a lot of fun to watch.

Martin’s pick

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Their styles couldn’t be any more different, but both quarterbacks are capable of taking over. Old-school Philip Rivers can dissect defenses with pinpoint precision, while Lamar Jackson can dominate any number of ways. On the run. In the air. You name it.

The surging Chargers are feeling good about themselves after shocking the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead last Thursday. But figuring out how to contain Jackson for four quarters is easier said than done. This week, the Chargers used backups Geno Smith and Cardale Jones to simulate Jackson in their scout-team drills, but even Smith acknowledged it’s impossible to mimic Jackson’s speed and quickness.

The Chargers (11-3) will counter with a top-10 defense that features edge rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram and one of the game’s best safeties, rookie Derwin James (93 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions).

A win is critical for both teams this late in the season, although both teams look to be playoff-bound at the moment. The Chargers already clinched a spot, while the Ravens (8-6) currently own the sixth and final seed in the AFC.

