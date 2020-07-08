Will we see masks on the field in MLB? Rhys Hoskins has one eye-opening idea

Baseball during a pandemic is going to look different, we already know that. But so different that we’ll see players masking up on the field when an opposing player gets close to them?

Could be.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins spoke to reporters Wednesday about the prospect of wearing a mask on the field during games, once they start July 24. Not only is Hoskins contemplating wearing a mask on the field, he told reporters that he may keep a mask in his pocket to put on when a runner gets on first base.

Rhys Hoskins talked today about how he's considering wearing a mask when he plays 1B. He's not opposed to it & might keep a mask in a Ziploc bag in his back pocket to put on when a guy is on first base. Might adjust how much he chats with runners when he's holding guys on, too. pic.twitter.com/7pTQMmnyHl — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 8, 2020

Well if that ain’t baseball in the coronavirus age! Whatever happens in the 2020 season — if it happens, if they play an entire 60 games — it will be something unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Baseball players have already shown they’re taking the safety precautions seriously. Many players have been seen sporting masks on the field during workouts, including the now somewhat-famous photo of Mike Trout rounding the bases wearing a mask. His own mother even tried to make it a meme.

So don’t be surprised if you see other players besides catchers wearing masks on the field in 2020. Or if you see Hoskins pulling a mask out of his pocket.

