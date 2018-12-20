Why Scott Satterfield thinks he can (eventually) resurrect Louisville after Bobby Petrino mess

Scott Satterfield (above) is the new football coach at Louisville after Bobby Petrino’s disappointing run. (AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The days have been a blur for Scott Satterfield.

They start with early wakeups at the Hilton Garden Inn, then a drive of less than a mile to the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex. In a sparse office that features little more than a tin of Christmas cookies and an unopened gift basket, he’s been immersed in recruiting, meeting players, watching film, assembling a staff, greeting boosters and recruiting some more. Then he drives back to the Hilton at night, living out of the single suitcase he brought here on Dec. 4.

It’s a bit lonely, with his wife and three children back home six hours away. Lonely but busy.

On the few occasions when the Louisville coach has had some downtime, he’s jumped in his Jeep Rubicon and toured his new home. Satterfield has driven around neighborhoods looking at houses and schools, thinking about where to relocate the family. The former Appalachian State coach has checked out the downtown, a far bigger and busier urban center than the place he’s spent most of the past 28 years of his life — Boone, North Carolina, population 19,205. He’s gained about 10 pounds eating out, especially enjoying the steak he had recently at Le Moo in the Highlands neighborhood.

Satterfield described his first two weeks on the job thusly to Yahoo Sports on Wednesday: “Meeting and eating.”

And, when time allows, driving. Guided by his Waze app, Satterfield is steadily learning the difference between the Watterson Expressway and the Gene Snyder Freeway, both of which circle the city. He’s learning the West End, South End and East End — there is no North End, just the Ohio River which serves as the border to Indiana. Mile by mile, he’s wrapping his arms around a big job in an unfamiliar setting.

If there were a Waze app for the football journey from 2-10 back to being a contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference, it would not show a short route. It’s going to be a haul.

“I just want to get going,” the 45-year-old Satterfield said. “We just want to go. But this will be a marathon, not a sprint. You’ll go crazy if you’re not patient. We’re in a business where a sense of urgency is key, but you always need to keep the big picture in mind. We know where we’re headed, but it’s going to take a little time to get there.”

That’s because Bobby Petrino left behind a mess at Louisville. A program propped up by the brilliance of 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson abruptly collapsed when he went pro, exposing glaring deficiencies in talent, toughness and leadership. The rebuild is substantial enough that Satterfield envisions winter conditioning and spring practice being devoted more to building culture and coaching effort than implementing schemes and strategy.

The Petrino shortcomings expand from there — he was lousy with the media and disconnected from local high school coaches, two of the reasons he had virtually no advocates when the going got tough this past season. When Satterfield made a point of visiting several local high schools during his first week on the job, inviting the coaches to attend spring practice, the reaction was giddy surprise.

“They were pumped and excited that I was actually in the schools,” Satterfield said. “They were very receptive. It’s not my fault what happened in the past.”

Louisville fired Bobby Petrino on Nov. 11 after a 2-10 season. (AP)

One of those visits was to Manual High School, not far from the Louisville campus, and it helped land running back Aidan Robbins — a 6-foot-3, 225-pounder who committed to the Cardinals when Petrino was the coach, then looked at BYU and Colorado State before re-committing to Satterfield.

Robbins was one of just four signees Louisville announced on Wednesday — a natural byproduct of a new coach being hired just two weeks earlier. It’s quite possible that the Cardinals had the quietest signing day in the country.

Breakfast was served in the lounge at the Schnellenberger complex, but not much of it was eaten. Aluminum trays of eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, pancakes and fruit in the lounge area remained nearly full by late morning Wednesday.

Signing day was hardly a feast here.

There weren’t many people around to eat the food. The players have gone home for winter break, and Satterfield still is working on completing his staff — a task complicated by the university being closed for business until 2019, which means paperwork on new coaches cannot be processed.

And there wasn’t much of a class to sign at this early juncture — quarterback Evan Conley from Georgia, offensive lineman Zach Williamson from West Virginia and linebacker Dorian Jones from Florida joined Robbins. The rest of the class — probably no more than 10 players — will have to wait until February.

Satterfield said he could have signed 10-12 players Wednesday, but they would have been filler. This is part of the patient approach and unswerving confidence that got Satterfield where he is today.

After going 4-8 his first year at App State, where he had played quarterback and been an offensive position coach, Satterfield started his second season 1-5. Some people started to wonder whether he knew what he was doing. Then the switch flipped.

Since that 5-13 start to his head-coaching career, Satterfield’s record is 45-11. He won 28 of his last 32 games in the Sun Belt Conference. He began this 2018 season with the third-youngest starting lineup in the country and took Penn State to overtime in the opener, on the way to a 10-2 record and Sun Belt championship.

Satterfield won all those games with recruiting classes that were not considered the best in the Sun Belt. But they were loaded with smart players — he said his last two classes at App State averaged 3.5 grade-point averages coming out of high school. He’s comfortable working with players a step slow or an inch short who find ways to compensate through intelligence and effort.

That track record has instilled in the son of a North Carolina paving contractor a true belief that his way works. It’s just a question of how long it will take to find the way in his new Kentucky home.

The challenges will be immediate — Notre Dame visits Cardinal Stadium to open the 2019 season on Labor Day night. Clemson comes to town later in the year. When half the College Football Playoff is on your schedule and you’re coming off a 2-10 season, the task is daunting.

The schedule, the returning roster and the rest of the 2019 signing class are the thoughts Scott Satterfield will take with him Thursday morning when he climbs into the Rubicon and drives home to Boone for Christmas. When he returns to Louisville and checks back into the Hilton Garden Inn, the challenge truly begins.

