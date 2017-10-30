Will NHL overachievers continue to offer fantasy value?

By Evan Berofsky, RotoWire Hockey Writer

Special to Yahoo Sports

Welcome to The One-Timer, the repository for major hockey issues and how they relate to fantasy. Sometimes, it’ll be one “hot topic,” while other editions may cover multiple subjects or rankings.

So far, the main theme in the NHL has been related to surprises and disappointments. Viewers have been wowed by Vegas and impressed with New Jersey. Vancouver has pleasantly shocked everyone and Colorado seems to be falling back to expectation. On the flip side, the Rangers have been horrendous. Ditto for Montreal, but we all knew it would have problems scoring. And don’t worry too much about Edmonton, as it’s starting to figure it out — the last thing the league needs is to have one of its marquee players stuck on a team that isn’t contending.

For this installment, let’s look at two of the biggest overachievers and assess the short and long-term fantasy outlooks for some of their players.

[Join the free NHL Yahoo Cup. $10K in total prizes with weekly winners]

Vegas Golden Knights



Everything’s coming up Golden in the Silver State. Vegas’s outlook heading into the season was more positive compared to previous expansion teams, but no one could’ve predicted an 8-1-0 start. In a city known for its lights, many are wondering when the Golden Knights’ bright beginning will eventually flame out.

For Now



Up front, Vegas has been led by proven performers James Neal (10 points), Reilly Smith (seven), and David Perron (seven). Neal is the top forward selection, with Jonathan Marchessault (three goals, one assist in six games) as the next best option. And after plenty of preseason hype, it appears the brief Vadim Shipachyov experiment (one goal in three appearances) is approaching a conclusion with the Russian center asking to be shipped out.