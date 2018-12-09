Will Kyler Murray choose baseball or football? Baseball agent says it's no choice

Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray upended Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, and in a few weeks he’ll play the final game(s) of his college career. But will he be done with football once he’s done with the Sooners?

His baseball agent says yes, but it’s not such a clear-cut choice.

Could Kyler Murray go baseball or football? (Getty)

“Kyler has agreed and the A’s agreed to a baseball contract that gave him permission to play college football through the end of the collegiate season,” Murray’s agent, Scott Boras, told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “After that, he is under contract to play baseball. That is not a determination to make. It’s already done.”

The A’s drafted Murray ninth overall in the 2018 MLB draft, and Boras negotiated a $4.66 million deal — one the A’s might not have offered had Murray wanted to play football.

The decision appeared cut-and-dried — Murray is about 5-foot-9, extraordinarily short for an NFL quarterback prospect, and he’s projected as a second- or third-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, should he enter. Plus, you weigh the relative contract values of NFL and MLB contracts, plus the fact that MLB contracts are guaranteed, and, well … the choice seems clear.

Even so, Murray left the door open to football earlier this week in pre-Heisman discussions with media. “I’d like to do both, if possible,” he said. “But I don’t know how possible that is.”

Not very possible. While everyone in sports looks back with fond memories of Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders, Danny Ainge and other two-sport stars, the truth is that no team wants to share one of its prized assets with another organization in another sport. Murray’s time as a football player is likely down to just a few more quarters.

