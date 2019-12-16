Could J.J. Watt return for the division-leading Texans this season?

J.J. Watt may make it back to the field sooner than expected. The Houston Texans defensive end left a Week 8 game with a torn pectoral muscle and later tweeted he wouldn’t be able to return this season. Now, ahead of Week 16, that could change.

Coach Bill O’Brien was asked if Watt had made enough progress to return to the field this season. Via ESPN:

"I'm going to tell you that J.J. is working very, very hard. And he's certainly made progress based solely on his work ethic and who he's working with in the training room. And we'll see how it goes."

Watt, 30, injured his shoulder on a second-quarter tackle against the Oakland Raiders. Hours after the game he confirmed reports that it was a serious injury and said he was “absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve.”

This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019

It’s the third time in four years that the former Defensive Player of the Year has missed parts of the season due to injury. He played eight games combined in 2016-17 of a possible 32. The first season he had season-ending back surgery and the second he broke his leg in Week 5. He played every game last season and finished with a second-best 16 sacks.

The Texans can designate one more player off injured reserve this year. They regained control of the AFC South with a victory over the Tennessee Titans, 24-21, on Sunday and need one victory to seal a postseason berth. Houston ends the season with a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and home finale against the Titans. They could move into the No. 3 seed if the cards fall correctly.

His 20 quarterback hurries at the time of his exit in Week 8 ranked first among defensive linemen. He had four sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in eight games. Watt has been out for six games total so far.

J.J. Watt left the week 8 game with a shoulder injury and said he wouldn't return this year. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

