Will Hunter Renfrow finish the year as a top-20 fantasy receiver?

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow made his NFL debut last season (back when the team was in Oakland) after a very successful career with the Clemson Tigers. Renfrow delivered a 49-605-4 line on 71 targets in 13 games as a rookie.

Not amazing, but not terrible either. There’s clearly more to offer here, but what exactly is Renfrow’s ceiling?

NFL Network’s Adam Rank has a pretty hot take on it, and he joins Liz Loza to discuss in the video above.

Adam thinks Hunter Renfrow could finish the year as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver!

If you look at the Raiders offense as it stands, you have Josh Jacobs, a talented running back who is entering his second year. You have Darren Waller, an athletic tight end who broke out last season. The Raiders have Renfrow, Tyrell Williams (a big-bodied deep threat), Henry Ruggs III (a rookie speedster deep-threat), and Bryan Edwards (a rookie big-bodied target) at receiver.

Oh, and Zay Jones and Nelson Agholor.

Adam points out that quarterback Derek Carr isn’t really who comes to mind when you think of a deep passer; he just doesn’t stretch the field as much. This detail makes Renfrow an ideal short-area target for Carr. Adam even thinks that Renfrow could flirt with top-10 finish if not for Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller occupying such a big part of the offense. Renfrow is uniquely qualified to continue building a rapport with Carr.

In the end, Adam thinks Renfrow could hit north of 80 receptions, which would be over 30 more than his rookie campaign. Renfrow is a sure-handed receiver who has volume on his side, and Liz points out that if you can get a potentially top-20 WR who’s ADP (131 overall) is AFTER many defenses, do it!