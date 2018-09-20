Will the Giants even get to .500 this year?

New season, new questions! Welcome back to the Yahoo Sports NFL Mailbag, where we’re taking your questions via Twitter, Facebook, email, and screaming into the void. Got a question? Hit us up by email at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or see below. Today, our teams discussed include the Giants, Dolphins, Patriots, Redskins and Browns. Let’s roll!

Tom Brady is aging like a fine wine, but Eli Manning is more like Old Milwaukee. Can the Giants win more than 8 games with Eli checking down and throwing short passes to Odell constantly?

-Glenn, via Facebook

Short answer: No. Long answer: Hell no. Here’s the problem with New York as it currently exists: questioning whether the Giants should’ve taken Sam Darnold rather than Saquon Barkley with that No. 2 pick is missing the point. If the Giants had taken Darnold, he’d just be a ginger smear on the turf – and without the benefit of Barkley to dump off to.

The Giants have to step up and retool their offensive line, it’s that simple. And yeah, Eli is in the DGAF stage of his career. Dude’s got two Super Bowls, what more can he do to change people’s minds? So if he’s starting to flinch, if he’s fed up with getting eaten up by charging linebackers who were in diapers back when he was at Ole Miss, you can kind of understand that. The Giants are going to be a team with two outstanding first-round fantasy players and a whole lot of Do Not Draft Under Any Circumstances cats.

Your team is in good shape. A killer kicker is available. What round do you trade up or draft him in?

-Lee, via Facebook

A killer kicker, you say? Like, someone who set the career scoring record in Division I? Why, that’d be none other than Zane Gonzalez, who … yeah, you saw how he turned out last week with Cleveland.

Kickers are strange beasts to begin with, and for whatever reason, doing well in college doesn’t automatically translate to pro success. (See Roberto Aguayo, who kicked out the sun while at Florida State and then couldn’t remember which foot to use when he went to Tampa Bay.) Bottom line, you use that draft pick you want to spend on a kicker to pick up somebody who can help you make sure you don’t have kickers deciding your game in the first place.

So, yeah, with all due respect to kickers, pro teams should treat them the same way you pick a beer out of a full cooler: throw in a few familiar names and pick out whichever one bubbles to the top. And see how well they respond to some icing. (Ha!)

When does Miami let us down? A 2-0 start is going to get hopes up.

-Dale G, via Facebook

The fun with rooting for a team that’s performing above expectations is that the heartbreak is always lurking right around the corner! Cherish these moments, Dale, because by Halloween we’re going to be saying “hey, remember when Miami and Tampa Bay were good?” And then we’ll all have a good laugh and go steal some Halloween candy from the local youth.

Anyway, as always, the road out of the AFC East runs through Foxborough, and that’s where Miami’s headed next weekend. A decent showing against the Patriots on the road—none of this “we hung in for a half!” bull—and Miami can be pleased with itself. Other than that, they shouldn’t lose a single game between now and November if they want to be taken seriously.

Commercial break!

Man, you can just smell the hairspray, can’t you? Between Rachel Hunter, Muhammad Ali, one of the Olsen twins, and Downtown Julie Brown, this commercial couldn’t scream ‘80s any more if it were dipped in neon. Proof: they’re using Martin Mull, who looks like that neighbor who’s always critiquing your dad’s grilling skills, as a spokesman. Nothing like roping in that flustered-Denny’s-manager demographic!

What do you project out of Josh Gordon assuming he is actually able to play 10-14 games this season ? Base offensive terminology is similar to him to pick up playbook but new WRs usually need 1 full season under their belt to adapt to it.

-@KevinMac121, via Twitter

He ain’t gonna be Randy Moss, that’s for sure. He’ll take a few weeks to learn the basics, but Tom Brady, as we know all too well, can turn you and me into a dominant receiving pair with a good 15 minutes of teaching. But he’s still only 27—which is kind of amazing—and he’s a huge upgrade over the existing Edelman-less corps that New England has right now.

Gordon’s a low-risk, high-upside investment, which is really just about the most cynical thing you could say about a guy who’s clearly struggling with demons (yes, many of them self-inflicted). The thing that sucks the most about the Gordon situation in New England is that it could bring into sharp relief just how Bill Belichick views players—as meat with a single purpose: to produce. Everyone wearing a Patriots uni is disposable on a moment’s notice – in Brady’s case, maybe a half-hour or so – and if Gordon does manage to screw up, he’ll be history faster than you can say “We’re on to Dez Bryant.”

Do you think the Redskins attendance problem has anything to do with disrespecting our flag?

-Charles W, via email

No. And please don’t take that as any indictment of those who believe the protests during the anthem – are we still talking about those? – are disrespectful or unpatriotic. The Redskins have an attendance problem for one simple reason: they suck, and they charge their fans a lot of money to watch them suck. That’s not a sound foundation for long-term success.

We don’t have the space to go through the litany of screwups that have occurred under Daniel Snyder’s watch – and, yes, this is the internet, where space is theoretically infinite. But the basic upshot is this: for all that they shove those Super Bowl wins in your face, Washington has won exactly one playoff game since 1999, and has reached the postseason just four times in that span. Watching football at home on a big ol’ couch with a private bathroom is a hell of a lot better than watching a team that’ll spit in your face and expect you to pay a Personal Seat License for the privilege.

When will Baker Mayfield start his first game for the Browns?

– Jill, via Facebook

In the next couple weeks, the Browns have winnable games against the Raiders and Ravens, and then it gets ugly with the Bucs, Steelers (go for a tie again!), Chiefs and Falcons on the docket. So if Tyrod Taylor can make it through into mid-October intact, he’ll probably hold onto the job for awhile. But if he starts puking all over himself against, say, Baltimore – or if Cleveland goes full Cleveland and starts getting down four touchdowns in every first quarter, it’s Baker Time.

Regardless, he’s coming in at some point this year. So I’m going to mark it: midway through the third quarter vs. the Chiefs on November 4. Clip n’ save this. I promise I won’t go back and edit it to make myself look like a genius.

That’ll do it for this week. We want your questions! Hit us up via email at jay.busbee@yahoo.com, on Twitter using the hashtag #AskYahooNFL, on Facebook here, or in the comments below. See you next week!

It’s gonna be a long year for ol’ Eli. (Getty)

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

