Will Fuller channels David Tyree with stunning 54-yard grab from Deshaun Watson

DeAndre Hopkins rightfully gets the lion’s share of the press and praise out of the Houston Texans receiving corps.

But Will Fuller’s pretty good and made the case on Monday that he’s not to be ignored.

The Houston receiver submitted an early entry into the catch-of-the-season conversation Monday during the Texans’ season-opener against the New Orleans Saints.

The Texans, pinned at their own six-yard line after Whitney Mercilus picked off Saints quarterback Drew Brees, did not play it safe on first-and-10.

Will Fuller helped the Texans open their season in style. (Getty)

Big throw, bigger catch

Quarterback Deshaun Watson dropped back into the end zone and unleashed a cannon blast to Fuller, who was streaking past midfield, chased by Saints cornerback Eli Apple.

By the time the ball arrived, so had Apple.

No matter.

Despite Apple plowing into Fuller as the ball arrived, Fuller reached around the defender with both hands to snag the ball, cradling it in his right elbow as he landed on the ground for a completion.

The stakes weren’t nearly as high and he didn’t pin the ball on his helmet, but it was a performance that should make David Tyree proud.

Catch pays off in acrobatic Deshaun Watson TD

DeShaun Watson eventually made Fuller’s effort pay off, diving into the end zone over the left pylon on a 21-yard scramble to cap the 94-yard drive with a touchdown.

The pylon cam look at Deshaun's dive is nuts pic.twitter.com/ecDFMnQ2By — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 9, 2019

Not a bad way to open the scoring for the season.

