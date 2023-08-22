Wilko shoppers warned to avoid fake websites

The fake sites are offering goods with big discounts

Wilko shoppers are being urged to avoid being scammed by a raft of fake websites that have been set up after the retailer fell into administration.

Several fake sites are supposedly offering hefty discounts on Wilko goods.

However, Wilko has stopped selling goods online, and is also no longer offering home delivery or click and collect services.

One fake site had a sofa for £25 and an adult's electric bike also for £25.

Wilko announced earlier this month that it was going into administration, putting 12,500 jobs and its 400 stores at risk.

PwC was appointed as the company's administrator, tasked with trying to find a buyer for the business.

However, it is now trying to close at least 10 fake websites.

"We have been made aware of a number of fake Wilko websites which are offering Wilko products at heavily discounted prices," a PwC spokesperson said.

"These websites are not genuine and have been set up to scam users, the only legitimate Wilko website is www.wilko.com.

"We are in the process of working with the relevant authorities to have these websites removed. We would like to remind our customers that all Wilko sales are now in-store and you are unable to purchase items online."

Lisa Webb, consumer law expert at Which?, said: "Criminals are always on the lookout for new ways to part people from their hard-earned cash and these dodgy websites offering heavily discounted Wilko goods are no exception.

"If you are keen to get a bargain from Wilko, you can only buy in-store at the moment so anything online should be taken with a pinch of salt. If you or a loved one do fall victim to a scam then contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud or Police Scotland."

How to avoid copycat websites

Make sure that the website address (URL) is correct and matches the site you intended to visit. Copycat websites often have similar URLs to the legitimate sites, but with small differences such as spelling errors or a different domain extension

Check for the padlock icon in the address bar which indicates the connection is secure. However, don't rely on the padlock icon alone

Legitimate websites usually have contact information such as a phone number, email address, or physical address. But some copycat websites might have contact details, so don't rely on them alone either

Be wary of websites that have poor grammar, spelling errors or low-quality images

Check for reviews of the website. These can give you an idea of other people's experiences with the site and whether it is trustworthy

Don't rush. Take your time to research the website and make sure it is legitimate before making any transactions or providing personal information

Source: Trading Standards

Last week, the GMB union said there were "genuine grounds for hope" that at least parts of Wilko will be taken over.

The union's boss, Andy Prendergast, said he had met PwC and confirmed there had been expressions of interest in the business, although talks with potential buyers were "still at an early stage".

It is not clear as yet which companies are bidding for Wilko, although there has been speculation that rival chains such as B&M, Poundland, The Range and Home Bargains could be those interested.