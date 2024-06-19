Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announce new head coach

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced their new head coach.

The Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas

announced that Kirk MacDonald has been named head coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

According to the press release, MacDonald is the 12th head coach for the baby Penguins. Prior to this position, MacDonald was head coach of the Dubuque Fighting Saints from 2022-2024. MacDonald also spent eight seasons with the Reading Royals in various roles such as assistant coach, head coach, and director of hockey operations.

MacDonald played professionally from 2007 to 2013. The majority of his career was spent playing in the AHL where he appeared in 272 regular-season games with the Albany River Rats, Providence Bruins, Iowa Chops, and Houston Aeros where he racked up 106 points with 45 goals and 61 assists.

Officials note that season-ticket packages for the Penguins’ 2024-25 regular season are on sale.

For Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook, and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

