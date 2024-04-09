Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury gets best of Brandon Duhaime in prank war

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Wild isn’t afraid to prank and share a few laughs despite the team likely failing to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in five seasons.

Just ask Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Before the Wild hosted the Colorado Avalanche last week, where Brandon Duhaime was traded earlier this season, Fleury went to his car after morning skate to find that it been engulfed in toilet paper.

Fleury got his revenge on Monday. The Wild is in Colorado to face the Avalanche Tuesday night. Duhaime went to his car after Monday’s practice to find all four tires had been removed and chained to a wall. A flower bed was on the front hood, which is Fleury’s nickname, and a "For Sale" sign was on the windshield. There were also a couple of hand-written notes, including one that said "Send me an apology video."

Cameras captured Duhaime walking up to the prank.

This prank war received some extra flower power today…#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/BO37ZHFaSc — x - Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 8, 2024

"No security in here right? What do we pay these guys for? I don’t know how to change a tire," Duhaime said. "I need a ride home, I’m going to deal with this another time."

The lesson? You’re not going to beat Fleury in a prank war.

If nothing else, it’s a great laugh and a win for Fleury. The Wild is in 10th place in the Western Conference and nine points out of a playoff spot with five games to play. The season is all but over.