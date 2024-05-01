Wildkats handle Lady Pirates, 12-2 in 5

May 1—COLUMBIA FALLS — Annika Reid hit a two-run homer and Columbia Falls drove in eight runs in the fifth inning to defeat Polson 12-2 in high school softball Tuesday.

Italia Hoernerl knocked in three runs for the WildKats (10-3, 5-1 in Northwest A games), including a walk-off double to trigger the run rule in the fifth — her second at bat of the inning.

Maddie Moultrey picked up the complete game win in the circle allowing just two earned runs and striking out five batters, while walking just one.

Samantha Rensvold started for Polson (10-4, 5-2 in Northwest A games) allowing 12 runs — five earned. She finished with three walks and two strikeouts in 4 2-3 innings in the circle.

Rensvold also drove in the two Pirate runs, one on a sacrifice fly in the third and the other on a fielder's choice in the fifth.